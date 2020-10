Thursday, 15 October 2020 13:55:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Australian miner BHP Billiton has confirmed that Chinese customers have delayed their coal orders since they were notified to stop importing coking coal from Australia, according to media reports.

It is reported that some 850,000 mt of Australian coal ordered by Chinese steelmakers has been diverted to other markets.

Chinese customs have also halted discharging and clearance of all Australian coal imports, as SteelOrbis understands.