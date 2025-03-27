Assofermet’s Cinzia Vezzosi re-elected to board of EuRIC

Italy reaffirmed its voice among the leaders of European recycling, with Cinzia Vezzosi being re-elected vice president of EuRIC, the European Recycling Industries’ Confederation, during its general assembly held in Brussels on March 26. Her reappointment is a recognition of her continued commitment to the sector, representing Assofermet, the association representing Italian distributors of scrap, raw materials and steel products.

Alongside Vezzosi, outgoing president Olivier François (FEDERREC) was also confirmed for a new term. The newly elected vice presidents include Alicia Garcia Franco (FER), Sebastian Will (BVSE), and Peter Hodecek (WHO). The new board will lead EuRIC for the next three years, an essential period for the future of the circular economy in Europe.

Cinzia Vezzosi’s reconfirmation is especially meaningful at a time when the recovery and recycling sector is facing new and complex challenges. The recent release of the Steel and Metal Action Plan at the European level has brought critical issues to the forefront, such as supply chain sustainability, business competitiveness, and the need for a stable and effective regulatory framework.

“In this context, it will be crucial to further strengthen the path undertaken within EuRIC, maintaining a constant and constructive dialogue with the institutions of the European Union,” Assofermet said.