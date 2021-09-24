Argentina issues final results of AD sunset review on carbon steel pipe fittings from China

Friday, 24 September 2021 14:42:48 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Ministry of Productive Development of Argentina has announced the final results of its second sunset review regarding the antidumping (AD) duty on carbon steel pipe fittings from China.

The review was launched upon the complaint by local Chamber of Steel Pipe and Pipe Manufacturers amid the expiration of the antidumping measure.

The ministry decided to maintain the existing AD duty rate of a minimum value on FOB of $4.67 per kg for a period of five years.

The products in question currently fall under the Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7307.19.20 and 7307.93.00.