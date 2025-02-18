Argentina complains about steel import tariff in the US

The Argentine steel chamber, Acero Argentino (AA), has issued a statement making comments about the 25 percent import tariff imposed by the US for all origins of steel products.

According to AA, it understands the need to establish protective measures against unfair competition from China, the world’s main steel producer, with a 54 percent stake of the crude steel and 51 percent of finished steel production.

But the answer to the problem should be coordinated, as Argentina responds for only 0.2 percent of the world steel production and is a reliable supplier, with a productive integration with the steel industry in the US, as the US demands from Argentina steel products that are raw materials for its production process.

Furthermore, AA claims that since under the section 232, back in 2018, when Argentina received an annual quota of 180,000 mt of steel products, the country has strictly complied with the volumes agreed, adding that Argentina has a historical commercial deficit with the US, except for 2024, when a deep recession has limited its capacity to import.

AA believes that a negotiation at a government level could revert the imposition of the import tariff for Argentina for the mutual benefit of the economies.