ArcelorMittal Sestao delivers first recycled and renewably produced flats

Thursday, 10 March 2022 11:42:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Spain-based ArcelorMittal Sestao, a subsidiary of Luxembourg-headquartered steel giant ArcelorMittal, has announced that it has delivered the first coils of XCarb® recycled and renewably produced steel to Spanish reroller Grupo Arania.

The coils were produced by using a high proportion of recycled scrap and 100 percent renewable electricity in an electric arc furnace. The manufacturing process is estimated to result in less than 500 kg of carbon per metric ton of steel.

ArcelorMittal has set a 2030 global carbon emission reduction target of 25 percent, and a 35 percent carbon emission reduction target for its European operations. The company also aims to become net zero by 2050.


