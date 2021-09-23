﻿
English
ArcelorMittal inaugurates second galvanizing line in Florange plant

Thursday, 23 September 2021 12:21:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to local media sources, Luxembourg-based global steel giant ArcelorMittal inaugurated its second galvanizing line called Galsa 2 at its Florange plant located in France. The line was actually launched in 2019 and was supposed to be inaugurated last year, however it was operating in reduced capacity since 2020’s spring amid the measures related to pandemic.

The line with €89 million total investment has an annual production capacity of 800,000 mt per year. The company is waiting for further investments to reach full capacity, SteelOrbis understands.


Tags: European Union  ArcelorMittal  galvanized  France  steelmaking  flats  |  similar articles »


