ArcelorMittal Calvert to upgrade its hot strip mill

Thursday, 24 April 2025 14:45:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Luxembourg-headquartered global steel producer ArcelorMittal’s US-based subsidiary ArcelorMittal Calvert has contracted Germany-based plantmaker SMS Group to upgrade its hot strip mill with an annual capacity of 5.3 million mt at the Calvert plant in Alabama. Scheduled to commence in phases from 2025 to 2027, SMS Group’s automation solution will elevate the mill to a new technological level.

The technological advancement will provide numerous benefits, including an enhanced graphical programming environment, high-speed control, and improved diagnostic capabilities, which are crucial for maintaining seamless plant operations.


