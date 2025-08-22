 |  Login 
ArcelorMittal Calvert to modernize hot strip mill with SMS Group technology

Friday, 22 August 2025 13:49:25 (GMT+3)

Luxembourg-headquartered steel producer ArcelorMittal’s US-based subsidiary ArcelorMittal Calvert has announced a major modernization project at its hot strip mill (HSM) in Calvert, Alabama. The company has placed an order with Germany-based plantmaker SMS Group for the installation of an advanced inductive heating system, aiming to improve rolling efficiency and enable the production of state-of-the-art steel grades.

The existing 2,050 mm HSM, originally supplied by SMS Group in 2010, will undergo significant upgrades to enhance performance and meet the growing demand for advanced hot strip products.

Inductive heating system for higher efficiency

The new system will be installed upstream of the finishing mill entry section, equipped with heat insulation hoods to optimize energy use. SMS Group will integrate the inductive heating system seamlessly into the HSM’s automation system, ensuring efficient operation. This will enable ArcelorMittal Calvert to produce advanced hot strip products with greater consistency and reduced operational bottlenecks.

To minimize disruption, installation will be carried out in parallel with ongoing operations wherever possible. According to the schedule, hot commissioning is planned for the end of November 2026.


