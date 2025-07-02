 |  Login 
ArcelorMittal Calvert opens new meltshop in Alabama to boost US steel output

Wednesday, 02 July 2025

Luxembourg-headquartered global steel producer ArcelorMittal’s US-based subsidiary ArcelorMittal Calvert has commissioned a new greenfield meltshop at its Alabama planet. The new meltshop is designed to bolster domestic steel production capacity, particularly for the automotive and industrial sectors.

High-tech equipment supplied by Sarralle

The meltshop, which boasts an annual production capacity of 1.5 million metric tons, was developed with key technology and equipment provided by Spain-based engineering firm Sarralle. Key equipment includes a 180-metric-ton electric arc furnace, a 180-metric-ton twin ladle furnace, a continuous casting machine, a degasser unit, material handling facilities and a state-of-the-art fume treatment system.


