ArcelorMittal Brazil commissions Thyssenkrupp to build a desulphurizing plant

Monday, 05 December 2022 21:46:13 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Brazilian arm of ArcelorMittal has commissioned Thyssenkrupp Uhde for the supply of a plant to desulphurize the gas emissions of the coke plant, located in the Tubarão steel plant.

The Tubarão plant, located in the city of Serra, state of Espírito Santo, will receive a system to clean gases under technology developed by Thyssenkrupp, reducing the total emissions of the plant.

The project includes the revamping of the plant that cleans liquid effluents from the coking plant of Tubarão. The works are expected to be concluded by mid-2025, in a contract whose value was not disclosed.


