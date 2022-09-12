﻿
ArcelorMittal and SigmaRoc join forces to create new company with net-zero ambition

Monday, 12 September 2022
       

Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal has announced that it has entered into a strategic joint venture agreement with UK-based SigmaRoc to create a new company.

The new company, which will be located close to Dunkirk harbor and the ArcelorMittal steelworks - which will be the main consumer of the lime produced - allowing for shorter transportation of the finished product, will have an annual production capacity of 900,000 mt of lime, an essential purifying additive used in steel production.

The new company aims to reuse heat recovered from the ArcelorMittal plant and to use biofuels in its process to replace the use of natural gas in the production process and reduce its carbon emissions.

Three new lime kilns to be built in Dunkirk are scheduled to be commissioned in 2025.


