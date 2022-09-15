ArcelorMittal Acindar and PCR increase investments in wind-generated energy

Thursday, 15 September 2022 20:22:47 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Argentina’s ArcelorMittal Acindar and Petroquimica Comodoro Rivadavia (PCR) have decided to increase by $70 million their joint investment in the Eolic Park San Luis Norte.

With the additional funds, the total investment has reached $210 million, increasing by 36 MW to 112.5 MW the power capacity of the complex, which will allow Acindar to achieve a 30 percent share of its energy consumption to be obtained from renewable sources, starting in the second half of 2023.

Under the new scope of the complex, eight new Vestas wind turbines will be added to the 17 turbines already commissioned to the company. Acindar is also considering the set-up in the complex of solar generation panels with an 18 MW power capacity.

The company has recently announced a target of reducing by 30 percent its CO2 emissions until 2030.