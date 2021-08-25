﻿
Acindar to invest $200 million to expand steel capacity

Wednesday, 25 August 2021 19:28:14 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Argentinian steelmaker Acindar, which is owned by ArcelorMittal, plans to invest $200 million at its Villa Constitucion mill to expand steel capacity. The expansion projects are expected to be completed by 2025.

According to a media report by Ambito, the company said the expansion of its production and logistics capacity will help it to more efficiently meet domestic demand while also boosting steel exports.

The announcement was made by Acindar’s CEO, Everton Negresiolo, and the company’s CFO, Ignacio Pini, who met the Argentinian minister of economy, Martin Guzman, and the Brazilian ambassador for Argentina, Daniel Scioli.

Acindar also has other facilities in Argentina, including its Rosario, San Nicolas, La Tablada and Villa Mercedes plants.


