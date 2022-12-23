AQS schedules modernization to expand size product range for billet and rebar

Friday, 23 December 2022 16:13:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Algerian Qatari Steel (AQS), one of the two largest steel producers in Algeria, continues investing in an optimization of its operations and business activities. Along with the earlier disclosed intention to double its total capacity in the long term, AQS is proceeding with investments aimed at higher business efficiency in the mid-term, especially given the company’s lately intensified exports.

In particular, AQS has awarded Danieli with a project to upgrade its rolling mill No. 1 to produce rebar of 12 mm, 14 mm and 16 mm on two strands in addition to the existing capability to roll 16-40 mm. In addition, the mill’s five-strand billet caster, which is initially designed to produce 150 mm x 150 mm billet, will be modernized to cast 130 mm billet.

The investment is foreseen to be fulfilled in mid-2023, according to the company source, and the expanded product size portfolio will help AQS increase the efficiency of its trade operations. Specifically, the company’s products may be more in demand abroad now when AQS has been actively selling its billet, rebar and wire rods, mainly to traders, to be sold in the Mediterranean region.

AQS is capable of producing 2.5 million mt of DRI, 2.2 million mt of billet, 1.5 million mt of rebar and 500,000 mt of wire rod per year.