Aperam to supply near-zero carbon stainless steel for home appliance production

Tuesday, 12 December 2023 10:35:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Luxembourg-based stainless steel producer Aperam SA has announced that German home appliance manufacturer BSH Hausgeräte GmbH will use Aperam infinite™ near-zero carbon premium stainless steel for the first time in its dishwasher production.

With Aperam infinite™, which has up to a 47 percent lower carbon footprint than Aperam’s standard grades, BSH will be able to further advance its sustainability journey.

Aperam infinite™ is made with up to 98 percent recycled material content and achieves up to an 85 percent reduction in carbon emissions compared to industry standards.

While the brand currently includes a number of grades, the company plans to gradually expand the product range and ramp up production volumes.


