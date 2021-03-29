﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Anyang Steel plans to set up joint venture

Monday, 29 March 2021 14:07:04 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Henan Province-based Chinese steelmaker Anyang Iron and Steel Inc. (Anyang Steel) has announced that it plans to set a joint venture called Yongtong Equipment Technology Co., Ltd in Nanzhao county in Henan Province, with a registered capital of RMB 300 million ($46 million).

Anyang Steel will invest RMB 137 million ($21 million) in the new joint venture and will hold a 45.53 percent stake in the company. It stated that the investment is aimed at strengthening and enlarging its casting pipe business.


Tags: China  Far East  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

23  Mar

Jinxi Steel Group to halt 30 percent of production up to year-end
17  Mar

CISA: China’s steel industry should not be restricted like energy-intensive, high-pollution sectors
17  Mar

TISCO plans to produce 15.05 million mt of crude steel in 2021
08  Mar

Baogang plans to produce 15.33 million mt of crude steel in 2021
01  Mar

Steel sector PMI in Hebei falls to 45.7% in Feb amid insufficient demand