Ansteel Group to take iron ore industry as the main business field of future development

Friday, 14 May 2021 11:11:04 (GMT+3) | Shanghai



Liaoning Province-based Anshan Iron and Steel Group (Ansteel Group) stated that it will take iron ore industry as the main business field of future development, which is a necessary move to effectively ease the resource bottlenecks and further improve the competitiveness and risk resistance of China’s steel industry chain, said by Tan Chengxu, the president of Ansteel Group. He also said it will increase the development of domestic iron and steel resources, said by Tan Chengxu, the president of Ansteel Group.

