Ansteel begins replacement of 2,580 cubic meter BF No. 4 at Anshan base

Liaoning Province-based Chinese steelmaker Anshan Iron and Steel Group (Ansteel), the listed subsidiary of China's second-largest steelmaker Ansteel Group, has started a green and low-carbon project to replace its blast furnace (BF) No. 4 at its main ironmaking plant in Anshan city, in Liaoning Province in northeastern China, according to an announcement published on the website of the Department of Industry and Information Technology of Liaoning Province on August 10.

The 2,580 cubic meter BF No. 4 will be replaced by a new blast furnace of the same capacity, with construction of the new blast furnace scheduled to be completed in February 2027.