Anshan Steel Group to implement maintenance at production facilities

Wednesday, 27 July 2022 12:07:30 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Liaoning Province-based major Chinese steelmaker Anshan Iron and Steel Group has announced that it will implement maintenance works on its 1,700 mm hot rolling mill, 1,780 mm hot rolling mill, cold rolling mills Nos. 3 and 4, and rebar production lines, lasting respectively for seven days, 16 days, 31 days and 31 days, during the respective periods of July 28-August 4, August 10-25, and the whole of August for the cold rolling mills and rebar production lines, which will result in decreases in production of 42,000 mt, 160,000 mt, 62,000 mt, 62,000 mt and 124,000 mt of the respective products.

Meanwhile, the steel producer will halt production at its 2,600 cubic meter blast furnaces for seven days, which will reduce output by 42,000 mt.


