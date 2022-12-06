Anhui Masteel to sell 71 percent equity in Heling Industrial  

Tuesday, 06 December 2022 11:39:57 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Anhui Province-based Chinese steel producer Ma’anshan Iron and Steel (Masteel) has announced that it has signed an equity transfer agreement with Maanshan Iron and Steel Group, planning to sell 71 percent equity in Anhui-based Heling Industrial Co., Ltd.

The net assets of Heling Industrial amount to a value of RMB 337 million ($48.4 million), with 71 percent of equity equaling a value of RMB 239 million ($34.3 million).

Masteel said the sale of equity in Heling Industrial will be beneficial for the company to optimize and integrate assets and focus on its main business in the steel segment.