Anglo American’s iron ore output from Minas Rio down 13% in Q1

Thursday, 22 April 2021 16:39:35 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based mining giant Anglo American has announced that it produced 5.62 million mt of iron ore at its Minas Rio project in Brazil in the first quarter of 2021, decreasing by 13.0 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year, due to unplanned maintenance at the beneficiation plant which has now been completed, with volumes expected to be recovered during the remainder of the year.

Turning to South Africa, in the first quarter of 2021 the company’s iron ore production at Kumba increased by 10.0 percent year on year to 10.55 million mt, with a six percent increase at Sishen to 7.07 million metric tons and a 19 percent increase at Kolomela to 3.48 million metric tons, largely driven by improved plant availability following good progress on scheduled plant maintenance. In the given quarter, iron ore sales from the Kumba mine decreased by six percent year on year to 10.2 million mt.

Besides, Anglo American’s metallurgical coal production amounted to 3.27 million mt in the first quarter, falling by 22.0 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and down by 14.0 percent year on year, due to the continued suspension of operations at Grosvenor following the underground gas incident in May 2020.

Anglo American’s iron ore production guidance for 2021 remains at 64.5-67.5 million mt, including 40.5-41.5 million mt at the Kumba mine and 24-26 million mt at the Minas Rio project, while metallurgical coal production guidance for 2021 is revised to 14-16 million mt, impacted by the suspension at Moranbah North as well as geotechnical conditions and delayed access to Grosvenor, subject to the extent of any Covid-19-related disruption.