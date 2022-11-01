Anglo American’s iron ore output down 10.6 percent in Jan-Sept

Tuesday, 01 November 2022 15:58:04 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based mining giant Anglo American has announced its production results for the third quarter and the first nine months this year.

In the third quarter, the company produced 16.1 million mt of iron ore, decreasing by 4.7 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the first nine months this year, the company’s iron ore production totaled 43.6 million mt, down by 10.6 percent year on year.

In the third quarter, the company’s iron ore production at Kumba decreased by 7.5 percent year on year to 9.97 million mt, due to the slow ramp-up after the safety intervention in the second quarter, while in the first nine months its iron ore production at Kumba decreased by 10.9 percent year on year to 27.74 million mt. In the given quarter, the production at Sishen was 7.1 million mt, while production at Kolomela came to 2.9 million mt. In the given quarter, total iron ore sales from the Kumba mine remained stable year on year at 10.0 million mt.

Regarding its Brazilian iron ore project Minas Rio, Anglo American said that its iron ore output amounted to 6.08 million mt in the third quarter, down 0.3 percent year on year.

Anglo American’s iron ore production guidance for 2022 stands at 60-64 million mt, unchanged from the previous guidance.

Meanwhile, the company's coal prodution in the third quarter decreased by 27.9 percent year on year to 5.5 million mt, reflecting the ongoing ramp-up of the longwall operations. Anglo American’s coal production guidance for 2022 continues to stand at 15-17 million mt.