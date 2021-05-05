Anglo American Brazil obtains license to raise the height of its Minas-Rio waste dam

Wednesday, 05 May 2021 20:49:05 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Anglo American Brazil said this week it was granted an operating license for its Minas-Rio waste dam, which will allow the company to raise the height of the site’s waste dam.

Anglo American Brazil said it built its Minas-Rio waste dam using the downstream method, which is considered the safest one. The company said heightening works at its Minas-Rio dam were already included since the beginning of the project.

Anglo American Brazil had already obtained a preliminary and then an installing license for the project at the Minas-Rio dam, the company said.