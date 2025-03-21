Andritz to upgrade ArcelorMittal Calvert’s US electrical steel mill

According to Austria-based plant and equipment supplier Andritz, Luxembourg-headquartered steel producer ArcelorMittal’s US-based subsidiary ArcelorMittal Calvert unit has ordered a new annealing and coating line and a cold rolling mill to be installed at its electrical steel plant in Calvert, Alabama. With this upgrade, the plant will produce up to 150.000 mt of non-grain oriented electrical steel annually.

The new cold rolling mill has the capacity to roll products up to 1650 mm in width and 0.2-0.5 mm in thickness at a maximum speed of 1000 m/min. Designed to be compatible with the highest technological standards, the mill will ensure optimized, cost-effective production.

On the other hand, the annealing and coating line will process the cold-rolled strip to high quality non-grain oriented electrical steel. The annealing furnace is electrically heated, avoiding greenhouse gas emissions generated by fossil fuels during the production process.

CEO of ArcelorMittal North America, John Brett has underlined the importance of creating a resilient, sustainable domestic supply chain for electrical steel, while CEO of Andritz, Joachim Schönbeck reiterated their commitment to driving the green steel transition.