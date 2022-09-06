﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Alien Metals and Anglo American ink deal for Hancock iron ore project

Tuesday, 06 September 2022 10:06:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

UK-based iron ore company Alien Metals has announced that its subsidiary Iron Ore Company of Australia Pty has signed an agreement with UK-based mining giant Anglo American for 100 percent of the offtake from the Hancock iron ore project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and US$15 million funding.

Alien Metals will have access to a US$10 million advance payment facility and up to US$5 million in vessel payments for the first 12 months. In return, Anglo American will receive an agreed royalty for the first 24 months as part of the agreement.

Meanwhile, in June this year Alien Metals’ metallurgical test work on iron ore from its Hancock project confirmed high grades at 62.7 percent Fe from the initial bulk sample from Ridge C Resource and the project will commence its first production in 2023, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat UK Europe Mining Anglo American 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - September 6, 2022

06 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - September 5, 2022

05 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Strike Resources exports first iron ore from Port Hedland 

05 Sep | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines throughout the week

02 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - September 2, 2022

02 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Indian iron ore miner NMDC Ltd reports declines in output and sales

02 Sep | Steel News

Iron ore prices drop below $100/mt CFR again

01 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - August 31, 2022

31 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Odisha approves steel-related projects entailing investment of $131 million

31 Aug | Steel News

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports down 0.32 percent

31 Aug | Steel News