 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Algerian-Qatari...

Algerian-Qatari Steel secures $1.6 billion deals to expand across Africa

Thursday, 11 September 2025 12:02:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Algerian-Qatari Steel Company (AQS) has announced a new wave of strategic and commercial agreements worth over $1.6 billion. The announcement was made during the 4th African Inter-Continental Trade Fair in Algiers.

The landmark $1.2 billion agreement

The centerpiece of the deals is a $1.2 billion agreement with Shelter Bank for Development and Investment in Africa. Under this arrangement, AQS will market and distribute its steel products to more than 40 African countries.

What makes this deal significant is its direct link between steel production and financing infrastructure projects across the continent. This integration of industrial supply and development financing is expected to accelerate Africa’s infrastructure growth while securing AQS a long-term role in regional development.

Additional $420 million in strategic agreements

Alongside the headline deal, AQS secured four major agreements totaling over $420 million with leading African companies:

  • Sahel Strategic Partnerships Ltd.: $121 million deal covering exports to Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Burkina Faso, and Ghana.
  • Unisteel Ltd.: $195.62 million agreement for exports to multiple African markets.
  • Al-Najah Leading Industrial Engineering Company: $103 million contract to supply steel products to Libya.

Recognition and strategic importance

AQS’s success in African markets has not gone unnoticed, highlighting its vital role in boosting Algeria’s non-hydrocarbon export revenues.

The latest agreements consolidate AQS’s position as one of Africa’s leading iron and steel producers and contribute to strengthened economic cooperation and shared development across the continent.


Tags: Algeria North Africa Steelmaking Investments 

Similar articles

Algeria’s SNS inks several agreements to boost industrial cooperation

11 Sep | Steel News

Another DRI module to be built in Algeria with new investment

23 Jul | Steel News

Tosyalı Algerie commissions new flat steel facility, begins slab production

28 May | Steel News

Tosyalı Algerie to commission flat steel complex in Oran from 2024

03 Jan | Steel News

Algeria aims to start long-delayed iron ore deposit development

13 Jul | Steel News

Tosyali Holding to construct new mega pipe plant in Algeria

05 Dec | Steel News

Algerian Qatari Steel’s Bellara complex to start production in 2018

17 Jan | Steel News

Algerian Qatari Steel to build new DRI plant

14 Jun | Steel News

ArcelorMittal to increase rebar capacity in Algeria, sells majority stake to state

30 Sep | Steel News

Turkey’s Toscelik inaugurates Algerian rebar facility

06 Jun | Steel News