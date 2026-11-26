According to the November 2026 report released by the Latin American Steel Association (Alacero), crude steel production in Latin America is expected to increase by 3.6 percent year on year to 57.7 million mt in 2026, following two consecutive years of decline, while steel imports are projected to reach a historic high despite strengthened trade defense measures.

Mexico to lead regional steel production recovery

Mexico's crude steel production is forecast to increase by 12.5 percent year on year to 15.2 million mt, while Argentina and Peru are expected to record increases of 7.7 percent and 8.1 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, output in Brazil, the region's largest steel producer, is projected to decrease by 0.1 percent to 33.4 million mt.

Regional finished steel production is expected to rise by 3.4 percent to 52.9 million mt, with long and flat steel output increasing by 2.3 percent and 4.4 percent to 26.4 million mt and 25.3 million mt, respectively.

Steel consumption to grow despite economic slowdown

Latin America's apparent finished steel consumption is forecast to increase by 1.7 percent year on year to 78.4 million mt, supported by growth in Peru (+9.8 percent), Colombia (+6.2 percent), Chile (+5.2 percent) and Mexico (+4.0 percent), offsetting a 2.7 percent decline in Brazil.

Meanwhile, GDP growth across the region's six major economies is expected to slow from 2.2 percent in 2025 to 1.6 percent in 2026, with weak investment, elevated interest rates and geopolitical uncertainties continuing to constrain industrial activity.

Chinese steel imports to deepen regional trade deficit

Latin American finished steel imports are projected to increase by 0.8 percent year on year to a record 33.7 million mt, accounting for 43.0 percent of regional consumption, while exports are expected to decline by 0.1 percent to 7.2 million mt, resulting in a record trade deficit of 26.5 million mt.

Finished steel imports from China are forecast to rise by 3.7 percent to 15.7 million mt, with China's share of regional imports increasing from 45.3 percent in 2025 to approximately 46 percent in 2026, while intraregional imports account for less than 10 percent of total regional steel imports.

Against the backdrop of persistent global steel overcapacity, weakening Chinese domestic demand and growing trade diversion risks stemming from tighter import restrictions in major markets, Alacero stressed the need for Latin America to implement more effective and flexible trade defense measures to protect its domestic steel industry and value chain.