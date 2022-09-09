Alacero expects reduced steel demand in Latin America in 2022

Friday, 09 September 2022 19:52:13 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The demand for steel products in Latin America is expected to reach more than 72 million mt in 2022, against 74.8 million mt in 2021, according to the region steel association Alacero.

The forecast is more optimistic than the previous figure of 68.8 million mt, reflecting increased expectations about the GDP growth of the countries in the region.

As 2021 established records for production, sales and apparent consumption of steel products in Latin America, the comparison to 2022 is showing a good performance, despite the reduction.

During the first half of 2022, the crude steel production in Latin America declined by 2.1 percent on yearly basis, with negative performance in Chile (-14.1 percent), Peru (-10.1 percent), Brazil (-2.8 percent), México (-1.2 percent) and Colombia (-0.6 percent), while among the most important steel producers only Argentina (+4.1 percent) had a positive performance.