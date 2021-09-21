Alacero concerns over possible cut in steel import measures in Colombia

Tuesday, 21 September 2021 13:53:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Latin American steel association Alacero has expressed strong concerns about the impacts of the proposal of a reduction or elimination of tariffs on steel imports in Colombia on the country’s steel industry. It is rumored that the proposal is mainly for rebar imports, SteelOrbis understands.

Alacero stated that such a reduction or elimination would strengthen the presence of steel products from China and Turkey, countries that, it claimed, have historically distorted the world steel markets and are recognized for subsidizing their producers, as well as for having complaints of cases of dumping or unfair practices against them.

“This measure is seen as unnecessary, since it has been demonstrated that the steel industry in Colombia has an installed capacity to produce up to 2.6 million mt of steel, sufficient quantity to meet the demand of the construction and infrastructure sector in the country,” Alacero said.

According to Alacero’s statement, a cut in the steel import tariffs would affect current jobs and possible opportunities to generate new jobs in Colombia. In addition, it would be a clear signal that would discourage the attraction of new foreign investment to the country.