Colombia imposes export quota on scrap

Monday, 13 September 2021 16:50:35 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Colombia’s Trade Ministry has announced that it has imposed export quotas for cast iron or steel scrap for one year to guarantee the supply of raw materials in the country, against the backdrop of the scarcity of scrap in the domestic and foreign market. Scrap exporters will have a quota of 80,000 mt.

“The objective of the measure is to guarantee the supply of this raw material, essential for the country’s steel industry, which in turn produces inputs for other sectors of the economy such as automotive, auto parts and especially for construction,” Maria Ximena Lombana Villalba, minister of commerce, commented.