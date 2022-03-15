﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

AHMSA to commence maintenance works at blast furnace and other equipment

Tuesday, 15 March 2022 20:27:45 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican integrated steelmaker Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA) said it will commence maintenance works at several equipment on March 21.

AHMSA said maintenance works will include its No. 5 blast furnace, BOF converter, continuous casting as well as service area equipment. Works at the No. 5 blast furnace include the gas scrubber, hopper and greenhouse equipment, injection plant and other systems.

The company will also reposition or repair converters 1 and 2, as well as its No. 4 continuous casting equipment.


Tags: North America  Altos Hornos de México (AHMSA) of Grupo Acerero del Norte  Mexico  |  similar articles »

Most Recent Related Articles

11 Mar

Mexican industrial output increases 4.3 percent in January
01 Mar

Mexico’s AHMSA turns back to profit in full-year 2021
28 Feb

Despite increased revenues, Minera Autlan reports net loss in Q4 2021
28 Feb

Ukraine invasion already affecting Mexican steel industry
25 Feb

US steel imports up 6.7 percent in January