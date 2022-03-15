AHMSA to commence maintenance works at blast furnace and other equipment

Tuesday, 15 March 2022 20:27:45 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican integrated steelmaker Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA) said it will commence maintenance works at several equipment on March 21.

AHMSA said maintenance works will include its No. 5 blast furnace, BOF converter, continuous casting as well as service area equipment. Works at the No. 5 blast furnace include the gas scrubber, hopper and greenhouse equipment, injection plant and other systems.

The company will also reposition or repair converters 1 and 2, as well as its No. 4 continuous casting equipment.