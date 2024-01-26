﻿
Bankrupt Mexican steel company AHMSA reaches agreement with creditors

Friday, 26 January 2024 22:25:52 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Altos Hornos de México (AHMSA), paralyzed since the beginning of 2023 due to insolvency, reached an agreement with its main creditors, including the federal government with accounts payable of more than $500 million. The next step is to formalize the agreement with the federal judge handling the bankruptcy case, information sources handling the case told SteelOrbis.

“The federal government finally accepted the restructuring. The next step is to present the restructuring agreement to the judge and if he accepts it, a meeting of shareholders will be called again to finalize the change of the board of directors,” commented one of the sources of information who spoke with SteelOrbis under the agreement to maintain his anonymity due to the secrecy demanded by the lawyers involved.

Only the period to protocolize the change of board of directors through the call and holding of the shareholders' meeting with which the sale of AHMSA to the group of investors led by the New York investment fund Argentem Creek Partners will be finalized, will require four weeks.

In February 2023, Argentem signed the agreement to purchase the controlling shareholding of the steel company with a capacity of 5.5 million liquid steel per year.


