AHMSA renews certification for its Steckel rolling mill

Wednesday, 30 March 2022 21:17:40 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican integrated steelmaker Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA) said this week it has renewed the ISO 9001:2015 certification for its Steckel rolling mill.

The company said auditing company NYCE Sistemas de Gestión reviewed AHMSA’s compliance with international quality norms for different steelmaking phases.

After the review, auditors recommended extending the existing certification for another three years for the company’s plate Steckel rolling mill.

AHMSA said it is Mexico’s only steelmaker to produce sheet and rolled steel with a wide range of dimensions and steel grades.


Tags: Mexico North America Altos Hornos de México (AHMSA) of Grupo Acerero del Norte 

