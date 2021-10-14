AHMSA reducing use of natural gas amid increasing prices

Thursday, 14 October 2021 22:40:41 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Mexican integrated steelmaker Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA) has launched a plan to either reduce the use of natural gas or replace it with other energy sources, as the prices for the commodity have surged in the past year, the company said on Thursday.

AHMSA said natural gas prices in Mexico have been increasing this year when compared to last year. The company said natural gas is a key product for its steelmaking processes.

The company plans to reduce natural gas use by 16 percent in terms of volume use. To reach this goal, the steelmaker intends to use other energy sources and fuels it generates, such as coking and blast furnace gases.

AHMSA expects to reduce natural gas use by 7.5 million cubic meters per month, while also using electricity and energy from its heating furnaces.