AHMSA proposes $200 million payment to settle corruption case

Wednesday, 13 January 2021 20:23:50 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador said it received a letter from an Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA) executive saying the company is willing to pay $200 million in payments of $50 million per year from 2021 until 2024, in order to end a corruption case involving a company acquisition, according to media reports.

The president said Mexico’s Attorney General's Office, the Fiscalía General de la República, (FGR), will decide whether the government should accept or refuse the proposal.

AHMSA allegedly sold Agronitrogenados to state-run oil company Pemex for an overpriced value.