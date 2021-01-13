﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

AHMSA proposes $200 million payment to settle corruption case

Wednesday, 13 January 2021 20:23:50 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador said it received a letter from an Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA) executive saying the company is willing to pay $200 million in payments of $50 million per year from 2021 until 2024, in order to end a corruption case involving a company acquisition, according to media reports.

The president said Mexico’s Attorney General's Office, the Fiscalía General de la República, (FGR), will decide whether the government should accept or refuse the proposal.

AHMSA allegedly sold Agronitrogenados to state-run oil company Pemex for an overpriced value.


Tags: North America  Altos Hornos de México (AHMSA) of Grupo Acerero del Norte  Mexico  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

11  Jan

Mexican industrial production declines in November
08  Jan

Mexican auto production increases in December
23  Dec

Alianza Minerometalúrgica to buy 55 percent stake at AHMSA’s holding company
21  Dec

Mexican economic activity in September declines 7 percent
18  Dec

Mexican iron pellet production drops 12.6 percent in October