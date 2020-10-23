AHMSA operating at 35 percent its capacity at No. 1 steelworks

Friday, 23 October 2020 20:58:43 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican integrated steelmaker Altos Hornos de Mexico, AHMSA, is reportedly operating at 35 percent its capacity at its No. 1 steelworks, according to a local union.

Local union Seccion 147 told Mexican newspaper Zocalo AHMSA is planning steel production according to current orders. AHMSA has a total steel capacity of 3.5 million mt/year.

AHMSA and Grupo Villacero are in talks over a potential merger or acquisition by Villacero, as previously reported by SteelOrbis. The two companies have recently extended their existing conversations for a further 90-day period to decide on a non-binding merger or acquisition agreement.