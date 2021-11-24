﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

AHMSA makes first payment to government following deal over corruption charges

Wednesday, 24 November 2021 19:32:01 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican integrated steelmaker Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA) said this week it made the first payment to the Mexican government, as part of a deal to end corruption charges.

AHMSA and the Mexican government agreed the steelmaker would pay $216 million in three payments to avoid the prison of Alonso Ancira, the company’s chairman. The first payment was expected for November, following two other payments: November 2022 and November 2023.

AHMSA sold a company to Mexican state-run oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) at a high markup. Alonso Ancira was extradited from Spain to face charges in Mexico. Ancira was detained in Spain in May 2019 over corruption charges. Ancira claimed at the time he was a victim of “political persecution.” The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) had also been investigating Ancira over money laundering charges.


Tags: Altos Hornos de México (AHMSA) of Grupo Acerero del Norte  North America  Mexico  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

15 Nov

Mexican industrial output increases 1.7 percent in September
10 Nov

Ternium sees Q3 revenues rise in Mexico
04 Nov

Mexico declines to impose duties on Brazilian and Russian slab imports
28 Oct

Minera Autlan goes from loss to profit in Q3
27 Oct

AHMSA expects to quickly resume hot-rolling mill following fire