AHMSA loses 10,000 mt of steel due to lack of natural gas

Wednesday, 17 February 2021 00:20:23 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican integrated steelmaker Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA) reportedly lost 10,000 mt of steel production this week due to a recent halt in the supply of natural gas.

A media report citing the company’s general director, Luis Zamudio, said a halt in the supply of the product on Monday forced the company to suspend activities. So far, the supply of natural gas has not resumed.

A media report by Vanguardia said state-owned gas pipeline administrator Cenagas issued a critical alert due to the extreme winter conditions in the US, which reportedly affected both the transportation and the supply of the commodity to Mexico.

The limited supply of natural gas in Mexico has also generated power outages in several states, as the product is also used to produce electricity, the media report said.