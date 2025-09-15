 |  Login 
Sale of Mexico’s AHMSA moves forward with $1.33 billion appraisal for asset auction

Monday, 15 September 2025 15:06:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The long-awaited sale of bankrupt Mexican steelmaker Altos Hornos de México (AHMSA) has entered a decisive phase, according to local media. With an appraisal valuing assets at $1.326 billion, the steelmaker is preparing for an official auction process designed to satisfy creditors while safeguarding workers’ rights.

According to trustee Víctor Manuel Aguilera Gómez, the documents have been presented to the court specialized in bankruptcy and adjusted in line with the authority’s observations. The court is expected to authorize the next steps, paving the way for a legally valid asset sale.

The progress opens the door for investors, who are now formally invited to participate in the auction. They will be able to review key information about AHMSA and Minera del Norte (MINOSA), the mining subsidiary included in the appraisal.


