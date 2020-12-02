﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Shareholders allow AHMSA to continue negotiations with Villacero

Wednesday, 02 December 2020 22:45:32 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Shareholders at Mexican integrated steelmaker Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA) have allowed the company to continue negotiations with Villacero for a “strategic alliance.”

AHMSA said shareholders allowed the company to seek all necessary approvals to move on the deal, giving the go-ahead authorization in a shareholder meeting in late November. AHMSA said it expects to re-balance its finances and obtain government anti-trust approval to proceed with the deal, the exact terms of which have not been fully disclosed.

Villacero and AHMSA extended negotiations but neither company was specific about the type of transaction, whether it will be an acquisition by Villacero or a merger of both companies.


Tags: North America  M&A  Altos Hornos de México (AHMSA) of Grupo Acerero del Norte  Mexico  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

01  Dec

Mexican iron pellet production declines 14.3 percent in September
25  Nov

Mexico initiates sunset review on Japanese seamless pipes
16  Nov

Mexican industrial production declines 7.5 percent in September
13  Nov

Spanish court approves extradition of AHMSA executive
05  Nov

Grupo Simec posts stronger Q3 results