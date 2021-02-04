AHMSA executive likely en route to Mexico to face charges

Thursday, 04 February 2021 20:56:42 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Alonso Ancira, the former chairman of Mexican integrated steelmaker Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), will face charges in Mexico after being extradited from Spain. The extradition was approved by both the Spanish government and the Spanish highest court in November, as reported by SteelOrbis, however, the executive remained in Europe.

However, a Mexican official said Thursday that the former AHMSA executive “is flying” in a Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office (FGR) plane, which indicates he might already be in Mexico. The officials did not provide details about the flight or the time Ancira would arrive in Mexico.

AHMSA has denied any wrongdoing. The company recently agreed to repay the Mexican government $200 million over a company sale to Mexican state-run buyer. The asset sold to the Mexican state-run company was “overpriced,” according to officials.

Ancira was detained in Spain in May 2019 over corruption charges, and he claimed he was a victim of “political persecution.” The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) had also been investigating Ancira over money laundering charges.