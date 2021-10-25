﻿
English
AHMSA confirms plans to file for Chapter 11 in the US through its subsidiary

Monday, 25 October 2021 22:00:16 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican integrated steelmaker Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA) has confirmed in a document filing at the local stock exchange, BMV, it plans to file for Chapter 11 in the US through a subsidiary.

AHMSA said late last week it intends to use its subsidiary, Minera del Norte SA de CV, to make such a filing. The move was labeled by media last week as an alternative for the company to avoid payments to the government, following a recent settlement to end corruption charges involving AHMSA’s chairman, Alonso Ancira.

AHMSA said late last week that about a third of Minera del Norte’s operations are in the US. It produces about 6.6 million mt/year of thermal coal.

The unit was hit by the decision of Mexico’s state-run utility Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) to cancel coal supply contracts for power stations, AHMSA said.


