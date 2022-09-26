﻿
Aço Verde Brasil commissions Danieli to improve billet quality

Monday, 26 September 2022
       

Aço Verde Brasil (AVB), a longs producer located in the Brazilian northeastern state of Maranhão, has commissioned Italy’s Danieli SpA for the supply of electromagnetic stirrers for its production line.

The stirrers will homogenize the liquid steel, increasing the quality of billets produced in the continuous casting machine. With the increased quality of the billets, Aço Verde will produce enhanced quality wire rod and rebars of the CA50 and CA60 grades.

Production will also be increased by the installation of a complete new fourth casting strand being supplied by Danieli, including a submerged casting system for all four strands, as part of the supply.

With a crude steel capacity of 600,000 mt per year, AVB claims to be the world’s first steel producer with a net-zero CO2 emissions, as its blast furnaces are fed with charcoal from its own plantation forests.


Tags: Billet Semis Brazil South America 

