ArcelorMittal Brazil orders billet-grinding machine

Tuesday, 31 May 2022 14:10:32 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that its subsidiary Danieli Centro Maskin will supply ArcelorMittal Brazil, subsidiary of Luxembourg-based global steel giant ArcelorMittal, with a NGS16 belt-driven billet-grinding machine.

The new machine is scheduled to be commissioned within the first quarter of 2023.

This will be the third NGS16 supplied to the Brazilian producer. NGS16 grinders ensure operational flexibility and easy maintenance.

The conditioning process will cover 150 mm and 170 mm square billets in lengths up to 13 m, managing an annual output of 48,000 mt.