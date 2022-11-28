﻿
English
Acciaierie d’Italia requires government funds to recover

Monday, 28 November 2022 15:41:11 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Italian Metalworkers Union (UILM) has asked the Italian government to inject funds - as it had announced in August this year - into Italian steelmaker Acciaierie d’Italia, which faces liquidity problems and high energy costs, and intervene immediately to nationalize the company.

In August, the country’s Ministry for Economic Development had announced that the Italian government could inject between €500 million and €1 billion into Acciaierie d’Italia within the context of the Aiuti Bis decree, as SteelOrbis previously reported. 

The union has stated that the current production volume is slightly higher than three million mt, instead of the company’s plan to increase the production capacity to 5.7 million mt. The company’s steel plant in Taranto is currently operating with only two blast furnaces and almost all finishing lines are idle. The suspension of the operations puts jobs and continuity of production at risk, SteelOrbis understands.   

Meanwhile, in May this year, the implementation of the agreement between Invitalia, ArcelorMittal and the commissioners of Ilva in Extraordinary Administration, which allows the public shares of Acciaierie Acciaierie d’Italia to rise from 38 percent to 60 percent, was postponed to 2024, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


