﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Acciaierie d’Italia partners with university in Bari for sustainable production innovation

Wednesday, 12 October 2022 16:17:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Italian steelmaker Acciaierie d’Italia has announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with the Polytechnic University of Bari for technological counseling and sustainable innovation of steel production processes.

The agreement sets up a long-term relationship that will support the company’s research, technological development and innovation activities for the steel industry. The parties’ target is to further contribute to the growth of the regional economic and production context and to raise greater attention on sustainability issues in manufacturing.

“We want to develop a growing sustainability of steel production, carrying forward the ecological and energy transition also through the agreement. This partnership will have an important impact both on us and the university system, and therefore on the Puglia region,” Lucia Morselli, CEO of Acciaierie d’Italia, said.


Tags: Italy European Union Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Italy’s Assofermet: Raw materials market still characterized by uncertainty

12 Oct | Steel News

Domestic longs prices dip in Italy due to dull demand

10 Oct | Longs and Billet

HRC prices in Europe move downwards, further drop still possible

10 Oct | Flats and Slab

Average local Italian scrap prices in September announced

06 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Tradable HRC prices drop further in Europe, buyers still in wait-and-see mode

06 Oct | Flats and Slab

HRC prices in Europe still relatively stable, local and import trade slow

28 Sep | Flats and Slab

Longs prices slowly softening in some EU countries, wire rod imports still competitive

28 Sep | Longs and Billet

Import wire rod offers competitive in EU, but attract little interest

23 Sep | Longs and Billet

Local Italian scrap prices show slight softness, mixed mood observed

22 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

HRC prices mainly stable in Europe, high stocks and low demand remain an issue

22 Sep | Flats and Slab