Acciaierie d’Italia partners with university in Bari for sustainable production innovation

Wednesday, 12 October 2022 16:17:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italian steelmaker Acciaierie d’Italia has announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with the Polytechnic University of Bari for technological counseling and sustainable innovation of steel production processes.

The agreement sets up a long-term relationship that will support the company’s research, technological development and innovation activities for the steel industry. The parties’ target is to further contribute to the growth of the regional economic and production context and to raise greater attention on sustainability issues in manufacturing.

“We want to develop a growing sustainability of steel production, carrying forward the ecological and energy transition also through the agreement. This partnership will have an important impact both on us and the university system, and therefore on the Puglia region,” Lucia Morselli, CEO of Acciaierie d’Italia, said.