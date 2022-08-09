Acciaierie d’Italia may receive government funds of up to €1 billion

﻿
Italy’s Ministry for Economic Development (MISE) has announced that the Italian government may inject between €500 million and €1 billion into Italian steelmaker Acciaierie d’Italia within the context of the Aiuti Bis decree to support the company which faces liquidity problems and high energy costs.

Aiuti Bis aims to support the competitiveness of Italian businesses, with the aim of encouraging the attraction of investments into the strategic industries of the country, such as semiconductors, and the development of industrial supply chains with the total of approximately €17 billion allocated by the government. Approximately €5.5 billion will be in favor of companies, while €1.2 billion is intended for cutting the tax wedge.


