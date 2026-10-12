 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Acciaierie...

Acciaierie d'Italia: Judicial restrictions and operational challenges force steel production shutdown

Monday, 12 October 2026 12:17:46 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia

Acciaierie d'Italia in Extraordinary Administration, the operator of the former Ilva steelworks, has clarified that the temporary shutdown of its steelmaking facilities, starting with the hot-end operations at its Taranto plant, is the result of judicial restrictions and operational and financial constraints that prevent production from continuing beyond October 25. The shutdown will also affect the company's plants in Genoa and Novi Ligure, which depend on steel supplies from the Taranto site.

In a statement issued on Saturday, October 10, the extraordinary administration explained that the shutdown process stems from a ruling issued by the Milan Court on July 27 and the subsequent 90-day deadline set by the Milan Court of Appeal. According to the company, the requirements imposed by the court could not be met within the prescribed timeframe, prompting it to file two appeals in an effort to maintain production. The latest appeal, aimed at keeping the blast furnaces in hot-idle mode at least until the Supreme Court of Cassation delivers its ruling, was rejected on October 5.

Raw material supply constraints threaten downstream operations

In addition to the judicial restrictions, the company highlighted difficulties related to raw material procurement. With the October 25 deadline approaching, further purchases could result in inventories that cannot be processed within the permitted operating period, generating costs that, according to the extraordinary administration, cannot be borne by the creditors involved in the proceedings. The suspension of production in Taranto would also directly affect the Genoa and Novi Ligure plants, which have no independent hot-end facilities and rely on steel supplies from the southern Italian site. According to ADI, sourcing slabs and coils from the international market would not provide an immediate solution, as delivery lead times can extend over several months. Moreover, any alternative supplies would need to meet the quality specifications required by the company's customers.

All eyes on October 20 Supreme Court hearing

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, the prospect of a shutdown of Taranto's hot-end operations has raised serious concerns among Italian steel industry participants. In particular, Italian metals distributors' association Assofermet has warned that a permanent reduction in domestic steelmaking capacity could increase the country's dependence on imports, against a backdrop of tightening EU steel trade restrictions.

The extraordinary administration reiterated that it had explored all available options to avoid halting production but had been unable to identify a solution compatible with the existing restrictions. Attention is now turning to the Supreme Court of Cassation hearing scheduled for October 20, with the company hoping for a ruling that could prevent the permanent closure of its facilities.

Tags: Italy European Union Steelmaking 
ChiaraMassacci
Chiara Massacci
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I work as a Market Intelligence & Content Specialist at SteelOrbis, focusing on ferrous scrap and steel markets, with specific coverage of the Pakistan and Bangladesh scrap markets. My background is in interpreting, translation and international relations, with a Master’s Degree in Interpreting and Translation and a Master in Leadership for International Relations and Made in Italy. I combine market analysis, price assessment and specialized content translation to provide clear insights into the steel and raw materials industry.

Similar articles

Assofermet Acciai: Italy's steel sales down by up to 20% as low demand clouds Q4 outlook

12 Oct | Steel News

Cinzia Vezzosi: Companies have reached their limits, Europe now needs a competitiveness strategy

08 Oct | Interview

Italian scrap prices still show uneven trend, price rises lower than expected

07 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Metinvest considers exiting green steel mill project in Piombino, Italy

05 Oct | Steel News

EU HRC prices up slightly amid output issues, fewer import negotiations due to risks

02 Oct | Flats and Slab

Italian longs prices still under upward pressure, but sales volumes remain low

02 Oct | Longs and Billet

European longs market under pressure, prices trend up but uncertainty persists

01 Oct | Longs and Billet

Italian scrap prices increase, but uncertainty persists

01 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

EU HRC market mainly quiet and stable, imports slow down amid quota concerns

25 Sep | Flats and Slab

European longs market quiet amid lack of new offers, few orders concluded

25 Sep | Longs and Billet