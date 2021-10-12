Acciaierie Arvedi orders two strip processing lines to be installed at Servola

Tuesday, 12 October 2021 11:35:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that it will supply two new strip processing lines to Italy-based Acciaierie Arvedi to be installed at its Servola plant. The strip processing lines, a hot dip galvanizing line and a color-coating line, will comply with the standards of the European Union’s Green Deal.

The lines are scheduled to be commissioned by the end of 2022.

The new hot dip galvanizing line will annually process 200,000 mt of coils weighing more than 30 metric tons.

The furnace will handle 0.15–0.25-mm cold-forming, structural, micro-alloyed and hot rolled strip steel grades.