Wednesday, 15 December 2021 11:48:49 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The authorities in China’s Shandong Province have announced that it will eliminate 4.65 million mt of steelmaking capacity and 5.07 million mt of iron-smelting capacity, and will reduce coking capacity and crude steel output by 1.8 million mt and 3.44 million mt by the end of 2021. Shandong Province’s annual output of coke will be kept within 32 million mt.

In the 2016-20 period, Shandong eliminated 21.1 million mt of crude steel output.